People Look Forward to Spending More Time With Family in the New Year

Even though 2020 might not have been the year where many resolutions stuck, some in Traverse City say they’re taking away much more than anticipated.

Hartland resident, Samantha Gibbs says, “Staying close with my family-that’s one thing I learned this year is how much I appreciate them and how much we actually do love spending time together.”

White Lake resident, Tyler Proctor says, “I think in 2020 you just learned to figure out who’s closest to you and stuff like that.”

Many people say that 2020 had taught them the benefits to keeping your social circle small.

Proctor says, “I think what’s going to happen is I’m going to be less inclined to hang out with people even after this hopefully ends.”

Hartland resident, Emma Mitchell says, “I just want to stick with these girls. You’ve got to keep it close. Keep it spontaneous. But you’ve got to keep it close.”

They say 2021 will be a year to spend more time outdoors.

“I think my resolution is to get more active and embrace a little bit more of the outdoor lifestyle. Seeing that there isn’t much to do indoors right now,” says Proctor.

Gibbs says, “We went camping for our birthdays this summer and I think that’s a tradition all of us have been like that was really fun.”

But many say they are taking 2021 one day at a time.

Detroit resident Piper Ackerman says, “It’s been a wild year. So, things are closed but making the best out of it. But I’m looking forward to next year and definitely getting out and about.”

The people we’ve spoken to say they’re just looking forward to a year of being able to express more gratitude to those they keep close.