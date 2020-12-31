New Mason County Prosecutor Brings Young Perspective to Office

With the new year comes a new prosecutor in Mason County.

Paul Spaniola is retiring after 18 years as the county’s top law enforcement officer and 36 years total in law.

His replacement? His assistant prosecutor Lauren Kreinbrink, a 29-year old.

On New Year’s Day when Kreinbrink takes over as the prosecutor she is expected to be the youngest female Prosecutor in state history. A native of Ludington, she’s looking to connect the community with the office

“While at college I actually studied archaeology,” said Kreinbrink, “I really wanted to become the next Indiana Jones.”

The “next Indiana Jones” isn’t a big job market. When she graduated from the University of Michigan, Kreinbrink instead went to law school.

From there, she began her career as an assistant prosecutor in Manistee County. Soon, she came back home to Mason County.

When Spaniola announced he was retiring, Kreinbrink running for the top spot became an option.

“I had doubted myself. I had doubted whether my age might be a factor,” said Kreinbrink, “Whether I had enough experience but the more I talked to people, they said you know you’d be a really good fit for this position.”

Being just 29, people were surprised by her age but she says it gives her a fresh perspective.

“While working here I just became more and more informed of the changes that needed to be made,” said Kreinbrink.

Like connecting with the community she serves.

“When I was campaigning going door-to-door, a lot of people weren’t really sure what a prosecutor was or what they did,” said Kreinbrink.

As she takes over, she wants to be more transparent as an office. Making sure the community and her colleagues know what is being done to protect Mason County.

“Communication,” said Kreinbrink, “Communication with law-enforcement, communication with victims and with the public.”

While they are still looking to see if Kreinbrink is the youngest female prosecuting attorney in state history, it is clear to say she is the first one born in the 90s.