Mason County Tow Companies Offering Free Rides, Tows on New Year’s Eve

New Year’s Eve festivities will be much more quieter in the downtown areas and bars in Ludington. But people are sure to still enjoy themselves with friends and family.

Once again in Mason County local tow companies are offering free rides and tows of your car from 9 PM until 4 AM so that you can get home safely and not drink and drive.

This program has been going on around Ludington for a few years now and police are seeing it pay off every single year.

“That’s just been a great program, really, says Sheriff Kim Cole, “There’s no reason for a person to get pinched for OWI on any night of the year but on New Year’s Eve there’s just no excuse. They will take you and your car home for free and we certainly value that partnership the tow companies are providing us.”