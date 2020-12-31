Man and Wife Still Separated at U.S. Canada Border After Nine Months

Since March, the border between the United States and Canada has been closed to everyone except essential personnel. It’s led to those with family on either side unable to get together and visit each other.

“Just to know that I can’t–if anything ever happened to my wife that I can’t get to her. She can’t get to me. It’s unnecessary,” said Sault Ste. Marie Resident Stuart Levine.

Stuart has known his wife for Penny 20 years and two years ago, they decided to tie the knot. Stuart lives in Sault Ste Marie, and Penny lives just across the Soo Locks in Canada. Both are on disability, making it a long and difficult process for either to move in with the other, being that they’re from different countries.

In March, the U.S. Canada border was closed to non-essential personnel. Nine months later, the married couple still hasn’t been able to visit each other, and it’s taking a toll emotionally and physically.

Stuart, who suffers from post traumatic stress disorder, has already experienced two episodes during the border shutdown, and Penny was unable to be with him. “Why my wife is not essential personnel I cannot understand,” said Stuart. “At a time like this I cannot think of anything more essential. It may not be essential to everyone else, but lord have mercy, it’s essential to her and it’s essential to me.”

Penny says not being together has been really hard on both of them. “That’s been a big mental health issue,” she said. “Lonely, sad, crying all the time.” Stuart said no one in government is helping them. “You can’t get in touch with anybody. Nobody is listening. Nobody.”

This couple isn’t the only ones affected by the border shutdown. “One of my fellows works down here at the laundromat,” said Stuart. “He hasn’t seen his wife and kids. I feel for him too. His little kids are growing up without him.”