HHS Waives Surprise FDA Fee for Distilleries Making Hand Sanitizers Amid Pandemic

Distilleries across the country started making hand sanitizer at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic when supply was limited.

Since they were producing hand sanitizer, distilleries were designated as over-the-counter drug monograph facilities in the CARES Act.

This week these businesses received a surprise fee of over $14,000 from the Food and Drug Administration after using the facilities to make hand sanitizer.

On Thursday night, the American Craft Spirits Association said that Health & Human Services has withdrawn the FDA’s scheduled $14,060 fees to craft distillers who produced hand sanitizer in 2020.

The American Craft Spirits Association says if your business plan does not include making and selling hand sanitizer in 2021, distilleries must deregister by midnight on Dec. 31 and stop producing it.