GTPulse: Choice Energy Fuels Health With New Beverages

The way my day goes largely depends on the first few beverages I have in the morning. If I don’t have coffee, I know I’ll be unfocused for the day. If I don’t have enough water first thing, I know I’ll probably get tired mid-afternoon. And if for any reason I’m starting the day with alcohol, well, the day probably had no chance of being decent, to begin with. Drinks fuel us. They dictate our day. Our bodies rely on the nutrition and hydration that we provide it. Every year, I make the same resolutions as everyone else. I decide to try and be healthier, in an effort to be happier, and I’m already off to a good start. Instead of being packed like sardines into a little dive with other bar patrons, I’ll be home. I have a rare opportunity to wake up on the first of 2021 not hungover, and I’m going to use that momentum to feel like a health goddess all year (until summer, at least).

Choice Energy is my go-to for hitting refresh. The carefully crafted beverages aid in various health quests. Their tea tonics are filled with good for you ingredients like chamomile, vegan honey, apple cider vinegar, coconut water, black seed oil, and so many more good for you flavors that make them guiltlessly easy to drink. They’re my favorite post-workout drink or over-indulged-the-day-before drink and they’ve just released some new drinks to make you feel good.













Body Shots:

Quick shooters for when you need a pick me up. There’s a Recovery, Immunity, and a Body variation that all have a different purpose. Recovery is ideal for after working your body out. Whether it’s an at-home workout or shoveling the driveway, you’re probably gonna be a little sore the next day. Recovery, which is made with Omena Organics cherries, assists with joint and heart health and also has anti-inflammatory properties. Immunity is great for the winter because of ingredients like elderberries and echinacea. Both of these immune-supporting powerhouses help our bodies stand up to colds by increasing the number of white blood cells in our bodies. Body features ginger and Lion’s Mane as its star ingredients. While ginger soothes inflammation and, Lion’s Mane has shown in studies to provide stress relief and mental clarity.

Don’t be deterred by the fact that they’re health drinks, they’re naturally sweetened with stevia or maple syrup, and care was taken to make sure they taste as good as they make you feel.

“These are all great too for if you wanted to do a healthier cocktail as well. You could throw them in with sparkling water and make a great mocktail,” said founder Phil Smith.

Energy Shot:

Choice Energy partnered with Mundo’s Coffee to make these powerful little coffee shots that will debut next week. Cold-brew in the cold might not sound the coziest, but for those days you need to wake up quick, nothing’s going to get the job done quicker. “We’re using their coffee, with a little orange peel, rosemary, ashwagandha, and a little maple syrup in that one.” If you’re saying, “ashwa-what?” ashwagandha is a natural herb that is considered an adaptogen, meaning it helps your body adapt to stress all the time. The addition of the herb can help smooth out caffeine jitters if you’re prone to that sort of thing. “It’s just a two-ounce shot, but it’s equivalent to two cups of coffee.”

Kombucha:

The health drink of all health drinks has been enhanced further with the addition of CBD.

“Kombucha has become more of a mainstream beverage. People seem to understand the probiotics and other good things that it can do for the body. With this newest one, we introduced CBD into the mix. So, it’s a mint limeade. It tastes like a mojito. I’m trying to make the drinks approachable for those who are already into kombucha, but also for those who might not be, but looking to test the waters a little bit.” Kombucha is plentiful in antioxidants and has antibacterial properties that can kill off bad bacteria in the gut. CBD has powerful anti-inflammatory effects and has been proven to reduce pain, among other benefits. Choice Energy also just released a lemongrass ginger kombucha flavor in collaboration with Iris Cocktail Co.

Find these delicious tonics at www.choiceenergy.co/ or at a health foods store near you.

