Great Lakes Children’s Museum Hosts Design Contest

Some kids in Traverse City will be starting the new year with a brand new contest.

Each New Year’s Eve the Great Lakes Children’s Museum hosts a party, complete with a countdown to 12:00 noon.

But this year they’re also holding a contest to see who can design the best cherry ball. It’s a spinoff of Traverse City’s Cherry T Ball Drop. Kids can enter their design, and the museum will put it up to a vote.

Tom Maynard is the Impact Manager at the Children’s Museum. He says, just like the Cherry T Ball Drop, the goal is support Goodwill’s Food Rescue program. “What we’re going to do is take pictures of those. We’ll put them up online and we’re going to allow folks to vote with their dollars. All the money raised is going to go to Food Rescue.”

The winner will get a $25 gift certificate to the Children’s Museum store. Voting starts Friday and goes through January 9th. Get the details here.