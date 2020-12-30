Winter Weather Blankets Northern Michigan in Snow

With snow storms like the one we’re seeing this morning, you’ll want to stay safe on the roads.

The winter weather advisory continues for all of Northern Michigan. Follow along with the 9&10 Doppler Weather Team throughout the day.

It can get slick out there, and if you’re leaving early this morning for work, you’ll want to be extra careful.

Before you head out this morning, you’ll want to brush the snow off your windshield and your windows so you have visibility.

The roads are slick, so you’ll want to leave a little extra time to wherever your going and keep your distance from cars and trucks in front of you.

Now If you see a plow truck, make sure your especially keeping your distance there. You want to leave about four to 10 car lengths between you and the back of the truck so they can do their jobs

You’ll also want to avoid passing plow trucks on the right hand side. If you have to pass one, do so on the left hand side.