UPDATE: Police Say No Explosives Found in Suspicious Package at Traverse City Bank

Police gave the all-clear after a suspicious package was found in a Traverse City bank.

The tense situation had the state police bomb squad investigating.

TCPD says they responded to a call at about 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday after they saw someone rearranging the boxes in the bank.

When they arrived on scene they called in the state police bomb squad in order to identify what was in them.

State police determined there were no explosives in the boxes.

They say they have a person of interest.

“Put them on the shelf and then put them down on the floor and then left. We secured the area. Looked at it. Thought that we should air on the side of caution so we’ve called the Michigan State Police bomb squad,” said Chief Jeff O’Brien.

The state police bomb squad finished their investigation around 9:15 p.m. and Union Street has reopened.

Police say there is no threat to the public.