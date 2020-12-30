TSA Says High Volume of Americans Still Traveling Ahead of New Year

The TSA says more than a million people went through airport security checkpoints for the fourth day in a row on Tuesday.

Checkpoint traffic also exceeded a million people in eight of the last 12 days.

Sunday was the single busiest day of the pandemic. That’s when nearly 1.3 million people got screened.

The spike in pandemic era travel raises public health concerns.

The lowest point in the pandemic was April 14. About 87,000 people flew in the U.S. that day.