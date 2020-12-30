Traverse City’s Cherry T Ball Drop Goes Virtual to Ring in 2021

Each year thousands gather in downtown Traverse City to see the Cherry T Ball Drop and ring in a new year, but of course, that can’t happen this year.

Instead, organizers have come up with a different way to make the tradition continue!

The Cherry T Ball Drop is going virtual to ring in 2021. Unlike some other virtual events in 2020, the Cherry T Ball Drop will happen LIVE! To discourage crowds, the ball drop will happen from a super secret location and be broadcast live on the Cherry T Ball Drop Facebook page.

The four’s Xavier Hershovitz and chief photojournalist Derrick Larr caught up with the National Cherry Festival’s executive director to learn more about enjoying the festivities from the comfort of home.

