Traverse City Salvation Army Exceeds Red Kettle Goals

We can all appreciate that extra present or surprise gift around the holidays – but the Salvation Army in Traverse City says a big surge in the final week of the Red Kettle Campaign blew away their expectations.

Just a week ago the Salvation Army announced they had reached $160,000 towards their $180,000 goal through the annual campaign. That was thanks in part to a $30,000 matching donor.

But now they’ve totaled all the donations through the Christmas holiday, and their new total is more than $281,000! Lt. Matt Winters says, in all, more than 900 people were helped over the holidays. “We were able to help 550 kids receive toys this year. We’re thankful to Toys for Tots for allowing us to help along with that. But then also just during this time we were able to help out with all the families receiving Christmas baskets.” And it’s not too late to donate.

The Salvation Army says they had projected a 50% decrease in donations this year, but people stepped up. And that will help because there are still unmet needs in the community. “We actually budgeted for much less than what we needed this year. Just anticipating budget cuts, less money, less donors. To be able to continue our services to the capacity of last year, and even farther beyond. It’s just really exciting for us to be able to help the community in that way.”

Winters says he was blown away by the support. “The community stepped up in a crazy way. It’s hard to put that into words. When you budget for $180,000, and make cuts to what you think it will look like. We would just like to say thank you from the Salvation Army for all those that have stepped up alongside us. They helped us reach our goal and blow it out of the water so we can help even more people.”

Donations can be made through December 31 to The Salvation Army virtual Red Kettle.

Holiday Assistance Recap

364 Enjoyed a Thanksgiving Dinner Community Meal

51 Families and their 161 family members gathered around the table to celebrate Thanksgiving Dinner

541 Children and Teens received toys and gifts Christmas morning

348 Enjoyed a Christmas Dinner Community Meal

188 Families and their 721 family members gathered around the table to celebrate Christmas Dinner

938 Individuals received food, gifts and hope