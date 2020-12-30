Traverse City Police Block Traffic on Union Street Due to Suspicious Situation
Grand Traverse Central Dispatch says the police department will be blocking traffic at the following intersections:
-
Southbound on N Union St from W Grandview Pkwy
-
Westbound on W Front St from N Union St
-
Northbound on S Union St from E State St
They say it is due to a suspicious situation and they ask that you avoid the area.
Police say that a suspicious package was left in the lobby of a bank downtown and the MSP bomb squad has been called in.
Stick with 9&10 News as we work to learn more on this situation.
Posted by Grand Traverse 911 on Wednesday, December 30, 2020