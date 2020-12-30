Tight Lines for Troops Donates to Local Veteran Organizations

Tight Lines for Troops will not be holding their fishing tournament in 2021 due to COVID-19, but they’re still supporting local veteran organizations.

One is the Northern Michigan Veterans Coalition.

They received a $5,000 donation from Tight Lines for Troops.

The coalition focuses on raising awareness about the needs veterans and their families face.

They also work to connect veterans to the benefits they’re entitled to, and help them with other challenges they face in day-to-day life.

“We have been able to assist veterans and their family members with things like housing, furnishing for their housing, once someone is housed, they’re not necessarily, they don’t have belongings a lot of the time,” said Wendy VonDoloski.

Tight Lines for Troops is working to plan their fishing tournament for 2022.