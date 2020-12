Teen Seriously Injured in Leelanau Co. Snowmobile Crash

A teenager was seriously injured in a Leelanau County snowmobile crash on Tuesday.

Deputies say the teen was riding on a property in Bingham Township when she was thrown from the snowmobile after turning too sharply and hitting a tree.

She was taken to the hospital and her current condition is unknown at this time.

The teen was wearing helmet. The sheriff’s office says proper safety equipment is important, but so is watching your speed.