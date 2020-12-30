‘Saving Lives Together’ with Versiti Blood Center of Michigan Donation Locations

Melissa Smith,

Being able to donate blood is truly a life-saving gift.  With the ongoing pandemic, Versiti Blood Center of Michigan is encouraging people to donate and they’ve set up locations throughout northern Michigan.Image 8

In addition to donating, there is also a special COVID-19 anti-body test that can be done through blood donations with Versiti.

To see how the donations will work, the locations, and the anti-body tests check out the video for more information.

You can also click here for a link to the Versiti website.

