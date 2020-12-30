‘Saving Lives Together’ with Versiti Blood Center of Michigan Donation Locations

Being able to donate blood is truly a life-saving gift. With the ongoing pandemic, Versiti Blood Center of Michigan is encouraging people to donate and they’ve set up locations throughout northern Michigan.

In addition to donating, there is also a special COVID-19 anti-body test that can be done through blood donations with Versiti.

To see how the donations will work, the locations, and the anti-body tests check out the video for more information.

You can also click here for a link to the Versiti website.