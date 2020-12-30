Sault Tribe Stunned by Vaccine Shipment of Nearly 1,000 Doses

The Sault Tribe just received way more vaccines than it expected.

They expected a shipment of 185 doses, like before, but what rolled in on Tuesday from Pfizer was almost 1,000.

The unexpected large shipment of 975 doses means they can schedule even more appointments than they originally thought. It also means they need to get more needles and syringes—some doses of the vaccine don’t have them.

Now the tribe is working to contact elders by phone and by using ads with local radio stations.

The health division is giving priority to health division team members, elders who are 60 or older, and critical workers.

If you are a Sault Tribe member that is 60 or older and living in the seven-county service area, the tribe posted this letter to its website saying you can schedule your COVID-19 vaccination appointment with the Sault Tribe Health Division by calling (906) 632-5200, ext. 45200. No one is required to receive a vaccination.

Appointments are being scheduled for:

Jan. 5 at Big Bear Arena in Sault Ste. Marie from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jan. 6 at Big Bear Arena in Sault Ste. Marie from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jan. 7 at Big Bear Arena in Sault Ste. Marie from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Non-native spouses are not eligible for vaccination through the tribe at this time.

Those who received a vaccine from the initial Pfizer shipment are scheduled to receive their second dose on Jan. 5.

Anyone who received the vaccine from the first Moderna shipment is to receive the second dose on Jan. 19.

For more about how the tribe decides who gets priority for a vaccination, visit saulttribe.com.