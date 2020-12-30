Sault Tribe Receives Extra Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine

Sault Tribe received a shipment of COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday, but it was much more than they expected.

They were expecting to get 185 doses of the Moderna vaccine, but instead they received 975.

This led to staff trying to figure out how they’re going to distribute them.

Most of their frontline health workers have already received their first doses from the first shipment, but now it’s time to move on to the elderly.

“Our second round, which was Moderna, that was for our frontline medical staff, but now with this new shipment, we’re able to get to a larger percentage of our membership and our first priority is our tribal elders,” said Aaron Payment, Chairperson of Sault Ste. Marie Chippewa Indians.

They will administer these new doses at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic next week.