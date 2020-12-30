Nonprofit Buys Frankfort Garden Theater, Plans to Restore and Reopen

‘It is a community treasure that brings people into the downtown’

A nonprofit in Benzie County has purchased the Garden Theater in downtown Frankfort.

Friends of the Garden Theater has been planning to purchase the historic building for years, after major infrastructure issues to the roof were found.

They planned to raise $2 million to purchase the theater and preserve it.

So far, the nonprofit has been able to raise more than half of that amount, and on Wednesday, they signed the ownership papers.

Rick Schmitt, chair of the Friends of the Garden Theater, says, “We’re looking forward to it, expanding programing and different offerings, more than movies is really what the theater is about, it’s the center of the community.”

Friends of the Garden Theater hopes to complete the renovations this winter in order to open up in the spring.