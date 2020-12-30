National Writers Series Announces 2021 Lineup

Looking back on 2020, the National Writers Series based in Traverse City operated off of a virtual lineup of authors. It was a silver lining to a challenging year as authors, playwrights, and writers from across the country, were able to connect with people not just in northern Michigan but beyond.

Going into 2021, the National Writers Series is looking ahead to a brand new lineup of authors. They’re still planning on maintaining a Zoom platform to connect with people and encourage everyone to check out their website for details.

