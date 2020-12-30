Nashville Police Were Tipped off About Bomber More Than 1 Year Ago

Four days after a homemade bomb rocked the city of Nashville, federal authorities are beginning to piece together a picture of what happened.

There are also new indications police may have gotten an important tip on the suspect more than a year ago.

Police were warned almost a year and a half ago that alleged Nashville bomber, Anthony Warner, was making explosives.

The tip came from his distraught girlfriend in August 2019.

The police report reveals officers went to Warner’s home. They say they saw the RV, but it was fenced off and they couldn’t see inside.

They were never able to make contact with Warner. The report was later deemed unfounded.

A police spokesman says that officers saw no evidence of a crime and had no authority to enter his home or fenced property.