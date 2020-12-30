MTM On The Road: Embrace Winter Fun in Ludington From Snowshoeing to Ice Skating

There’s so many ways to have fun this winter in Ludington.

Embrace the snow with some winter activities!

This year they have a community ice rink in the Rotary Park and you can even rent out skates from the library.

They have dozens of trails available for you to do everything from snowshoe to fat tire biking.

Once you’ve had your day of fun, you can head over to one of their downtown restaurants, Ludington Bay Brewing, to fuel up with some food and drinks.

Of course they are not open for indoor dining but have igloos available to be reserved.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are giving us a firsthand look at all the fun you can have in Ludington this winter!