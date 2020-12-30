Michigan Officials Report 4,222 New COVID-19 Cases, 51 Deaths

As we heard on Tuesday from Governor Whitmer, Michigan is reporting lower daily cases compared to our neighboring Midwestern states.

Health officials say it is still too soon to know if we will see holiday travel impacts.

The number of new cases reported on Wednesday are up quite a bit compared to Tuesday.

With 4,222 new cases, that’s 800 more cases than Tuesday.

Michigan now has a total of 488,144 cases.

51 new deaths were reported and the total deaths for Michigan is now at 12,333.

The state says there are 318,389 confirmed recoveries in Michigan as of Dec. 23.

The state will not update coronavirus numbers New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day due to the holiday.