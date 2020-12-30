Michigan AG Says Investigation into Contact Tracing Contract Found No Criminal Conduct

After an investigation into a contact with an alleged political ally, nonprofit Every Action VAN, the state says it’s not pressing charges.

The investigation was requested by Sen. Jim Runestad.

The nonprofit was contracted by the state health department to perform COVID-19 contact tracing services.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel released a 29-page report on Wednesday outlining the findings of her investigative team.

Her office says it found “no evidence of criminal conduct.”

Nessel released a statement saying, “I appreciate the concern raised by Sen. Runestad but I also appreciate the reality under which this contract was pursued,” said Nessel. “With the benefit of hindsight, there may have been a better way to accomplish the Department’s ultimate purpose but we found no evidence of criminality. Instead, it appears the imperfect process used here was mainly a result of the Department’s attempt to get a contact-tracing program underway as quickly as possible in light of the dire public health crisis.”