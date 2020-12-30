Healthy Living: Convalescent Plasma Therapy

It’s a promising treatment for desperately ill hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Earlier this fall, the FDA granted emergency use authorization for a treatment known as convalescent plasma therapy.

Blood donated by people who’ve recovered from COVID-19 is used in patients who are ill and not responding to other treatments.

This Healthy Living speaks with health care workers on the frontlines, one of whom went from doctor to patient when he got sick with the virus.

Dr. Karan Omidvari drove himself to his own emergency room for treatment. Then watched as his condition went from bad to worse.

He says what happened next saved his life. Watch the video above for more.