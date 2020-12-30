Gov. Whitmer Signs Bipartisan Flint Settlement Bill

Governor Whitmer signed two bipartisan bills on Wednesday to create the Flint Settlement Trust Fund.

The legislation clears the way to distribute more than $600 million to people affected by the Flint water crisis.

In August, the state announced a $600 million settlement of the lawsuits filed by the people of Flint against the state.

Since then, more parties joined the settlement making more than $640 million available to Flint residents.

Governor Whitmer says, “While this settlement will never be enough to compensate for what happened, it is a major step toward helping the people of flint heal. This is another example of both parties working together to protect the people of our state.”

Additional information on the Flint settlement and the government’s actions can be found here.