Gov. Whitmer Signed Bipartisan Legislation Allowing Collegiate Athletes to Receive Compensation

On Wednesday, Governor Whitmer signed bipartisan legislation that will allow student athletes to use their name, image, likeness, and reputation for financial compensation.

This is the first time in Michigan history that collegiate athletes can financially benefit from being involved in a sport while attending school.

“As only the second state in the nation to pass this historic legislation, I am proud to sign this bipartisan legislation today on behalf of our current and future student athletes,” said Governor Whitmer.

Former running back with Detroit Lions and Wayne State University, Joique Bell, also supported the legislation.

“It’s high time that collegiate players are respected and compensated for the talents that they’ve spent their entire lives trying to perfect,” said Bell.

The bills allow players from any sport and all divisions to use agents to earn money.

Students cannot enter into an apparel contract that conflicts with apparel contracts with the school.

Athletes must disclose any contracts to their schools.