COVID-19 Stimulus Money Headed out to Americans

Stimulus money could be arriving in your bank account as early as Wednesday morning. But it won’t be the $2,000 payments President Trump requested. Instead, it will be the original $600.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked the effort to increase the amount, with most republicans opposing spending additional money on stimulus.

President Trump is hitting back at republicans against the $2,000 payouts.

They should approve the checks unless they have a death wish, President Trump Tweeted.

But not every Republican was against the increase, include Georgia Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. Both Senators are fighting for re-election in a January 5th run-off vote.

Mcconnell suggested he would allow a vote on the stimulus checks only if coupled with two of the President’s priorities which, Democrats are against. Those are repealing protections for social media companies and creating a commission to study voter fraud in the 2020 election.