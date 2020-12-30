COVID-19 Stimulus Money Headed out to Americans

Gary Bigger,

12 22 20 Congress Passes Stimulus Relief Pkg.

Stimulus money could be arriving in your bank account as early as Wednesday morning. But it won’t be the $2,000 payments President Trump requested. Instead, it will be the original $600.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked the effort to increase the amount, with most republicans opposing spending additional money on stimulus.

President Trump is hitting back at republicans against the $2,000 payouts.

They should approve the checks unless they have a death wish, President Trump Tweeted.

But not every Republican was against the increase, include Georgia Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. Both Senators are fighting for re-election in a January 5th run-off vote.

Mcconnell suggested he would allow a vote on the stimulus checks only if coupled with two of the President’s priorities which, Democrats are against. Those are repealing protections for social media companies and creating a commission to study voter fraud in the 2020 election.

