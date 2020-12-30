Cops & Doughnuts Monthly Giveaway: Meet Bubba and Ryno!

The Michigan-based-world-famous business, Cops & Doughnuts, is partnering with 9&10 News again in 2020 with an even cooler prize: a chance to meet the Bubba and Ryno in their natural habitat and have them present the $100 prize!

With locations spread throughout the state the official coffee sponsor of Michigan This Morning, Cops & Doughnuts, provides multiple opportunities to visit and check out their stores. Whether you’re working the morning shift, midnight shift, or are off-duty, Cops & Doughnuts always has the drink and treat for you. Visit the stores, check their socials, and watch MTM, in 2020 for your opportunity to enter and join Cops & Doughnuts in the fun.

A new winner will be selected each month on Michigan this Morning to travel to the Cops & Doughnuts headquarters for a meet and greet with Bubba & Ryno and to claim their $100 prize. All you have to do is fill out the form below to enter. The campaign begins January 1st 2020, and winners will be drawn on the last Friday of each month.

See the complete schedule below for drawings on Michigan This Morning; be sure to watch to see if you’ve won! Check back in soon for 2021 dates!

January 29, 2021

February 26, 2021

March 26, 2021

April 30, 2021

May 28, 2021

June 25, 2021

July 30, 2021

August 27, 2021

September 24, 2021

October 29, 2021

November 26, 2021

December 17, 2021

Keep entering every month! Each drawing offers another chance to win.

Check out all of Cops & Doughnuts’ locations throughout the state:

– Clare Headquarters: https://www.facebook.com/CopsDoughnutsClareCityBakery/

– Mount Pleasant (Central Precinct): https://www.facebook.com/CDCentralPrecinct/

– Gaylord (Jay’s Precinct): https://www.facebook.com/JaysPrecinct/

– Bay City (Sutherland Precinct): https://www.facebook.com/SutherlandPrecinct/

*No pictures are necessary for entry. Meeting with Bubba and Ryno will be at the Clare Headquarters location and subject to a mutually agreed upon time. Meet & Greet has no cash value and is nontransferable.