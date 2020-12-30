Cops & Doughnuts Monthly Giveaway: Meet Bubba and Ryno!
The Official Coffee Sponsor of MTM is continuing their meet and greet into 2021!
The Michigan-based-world-famous business, Cops & Doughnuts, is partnering with 9&10 News again in 2020 with an even cooler prize: a chance to meet the Bubba and Ryno in their natural habitat and have them present the $100 prize!
With locations spread throughout the state the official coffee sponsor of Michigan This Morning, Cops & Doughnuts, provides multiple opportunities to visit and check out their stores. Whether you’re working the morning shift, midnight shift, or are off-duty, Cops & Doughnuts always has the drink and treat for you. Visit the stores, check their socials, and watch MTM, in 2020 for your opportunity to enter and join Cops & Doughnuts in the fun.
A new winner will be selected each month on Michigan this Morning to travel to the Cops & Doughnuts headquarters for a meet and greet with Bubba & Ryno and to claim their $100 prize. All you have to do is fill out the form below to enter. The campaign begins January 1st 2020, and winners will be drawn on the last Friday of each month.
What are you waiting for? Enter HERE!
See the complete schedule below for drawings on Michigan This Morning; be sure to watch to see if you’ve won! Check back in soon for 2021 dates!
- January 29, 2021
- February 26, 2021
- March 26, 2021
- April 30, 2021
- May 28, 2021
- June 25, 2021
- July 30, 2021
- August 27, 2021
- September 24, 2021
- October 29, 2021
- November 26, 2021
- December 17, 2021
Keep entering every month! Each drawing offers another chance to win.
Check out all of Cops & Doughnuts’ locations throughout the state:
– Clare Headquarters: https://www.facebook.com/CopsDoughnutsClareCityBakery/
– Mount Pleasant (Central Precinct): https://www.facebook.com/CDCentralPrecinct/
– Gaylord (Jay’s Precinct): https://www.facebook.com/JaysPrecinct/
– Bay City (Sutherland Precinct): https://www.facebook.com/SutherlandPrecinct/
*No pictures are necessary for entry. Meeting with Bubba and Ryno will be at the Clare Headquarters location and subject to a mutually agreed upon time. Meet & Greet has no cash value and is nontransferable.