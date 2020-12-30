Cooking With Chef Hermann: Spinach Stuffed Sweet Potatoes, Bacon

Spinach Stuffed Sweet Potatoes with Bacon

2 sweet potatoes, baked set aside keep warm

Spinach filling :

1 TB oil

1 tsp salt

Pinch cayenne pepper

2 slices bacon, diced

½ small onion, diced

2 cloves garlic chopped

5 oz baby spinach

1tsp arrowroot mixed with 1 tsp cold water

2 oz coconut milk (or heavy cream)

½ oz blue cheese

Medium high heat: In skillet, cook bacon then drain off the grease. Add the onions and garlic and cook until tender. Sprinkle with cayenne and salt then add the spinach, cook to wilt. Add the coconut milk. Turn up heat.

Mix the arrowroot and water until smooth. Pour into spinach while stirring. Cook until thick then remove from heat.

Cut open sweet potatoes and stuff with the spinach mix. Top with blue cheese crumbs.