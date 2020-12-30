Clearing Up Confusion After Gov. Whitmer’s Unemployment Trust Fund Veto

When Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill extending the expanded unemployment benefits through March, she may have vetoed it out of law shortly after.

Whitmer signed Senate Bill 604, which allows the state’s expanded unemployment benefits, workers getting 26 weeks of pay instead of 20, through April 1. But when she line item vetoed SB 748, an accompanying bill, she cut a $220 million deposit into the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund.

A line in the bill said if there is not at least $200 million deposited into the Unemployment Trust Fund, the benefits would not extend through March, creating confusion on what exactly workers can expect.

“When I signed the supplemental budget I had to line item veto any items that were not subject to our negotiations with the legislature,” said Whitmer at her press conference Tuesday.

The Trust Fund is used to pay out unemployment benefits and usually filled by taxes paid by Michigan businesses, it currently has about $750 million.

“This went too far,” said Whitmer, “It’s really important we use every precious general fund dollar we can to help get through the current crisis.”

“Does it immediately impact anyone? No,” said Senator Jim Stamas, chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, “But can it in the long term? It definitely will for those first applying for unemployment after January 1.”

“No one will lose any benefits based on what happened yesterday,” said Senator Curtis Hertel, “There’s a simple legislative solution to solve it.”

Here’s the bottom line, anybody who applied in 2020, gets 26 weeks. If they apply in 2021, as of right now, they only get 20 weeks but are still eligible for 26 weeks of federal benefits.

“There are things that we can do in order to make $200 million real,” said Hertel, “I think taking the people’s money and giving it away to a corporate tax cut, was not a great solution.”

Essentially the legislature has until May to find that $200 million to restore the 26 weeks of unemployment coverage, whether it be the general fund, federal dollars or a tax change.

“Discussions will continue but I think it will be substantially more challenged as the governor continues to go on her own,” said Stamas, “And go around the legislature, which is just building continued frustration.”