CherryT Goes Virtual But Still Needs Help Supporting Charity

The “CherryT Ball Drop” in Traverse City is a New Year’s Eve tradition. But this year, due to COVID-19, it’s all-virtual and streaming online. And that is raising questions about how much money “CherryT” will raise for charity. The plans are different this year, but you can still support the cause.

Kat Paye with the National Cherry Festival and the CherryT Ball Drop says this year, “it is a secret location. We are hauling it out… bringing the 600 pound cherry. It will be lit up, it will drop. It will ring in 2021 as it has before. But it will be virtually.”

So the cherry will drop this year – that much is the same. But it won’t be downtown- and that is the best kept secret to start the New Year. “We are dropping it live. It’s not pre-recorded footage, nothing like that. We are going to drop it live, just at an undisclosed location and film it. And everyone is going to party at home tuning in on our Facebook page, CherryT Ball Drop, to be able to see the cherry drop from the sky, live at midnight.”

Started in 2009, CherryT has always been designed to help a local charity. This year, it’s Food Rescue. Deb Lake with Goodwill Northern Michigan says, “This year we’ve rescued, harvested, repacked, and distributed nearly 2 million pounds of food into the emergency food system. That’s enough to make 1.6 million meals.”

And it’s no small task in northern Michigan. Lake says, “We do this across a five-county region that’s twice the size of Rhode Island. So we’re serving 70 pantries and community meal sites.”

She says with the pandemic, this year has been a busy one helping local families. But it’s not all that different. “The food insecurity we see now is pretty similar to the food insecurity we see all the time. We have not necessarily seen more need at the food pantries and the community meal sites of the coalition. However, we see the same level of far, far, far too many people that are experiencing food insecurity that we are working hard to help. And the sad truth of the matter is there’s always more need than we are able to fulfill.”

Paye knows the lack of an in-person event may affect what they’re able to raise for charity this year. “Unfortunately we can’t encourage gathering which is why you will not see the cherry on Front and Park Street as we have for the last 11 years.” Last year Cherry T collected $10,000 from on-site donations – and that won’t be an option this year.

Lake says, “Just like with every single other thing this year, I don’t know what to expect. We’ll just take what comes. We really appreciate the support. Every dollar counts when we’re trying to fill up the trucks with gas and do all the logistics to make all this happen.”

Lake adds that regardless of the amount that’s collected, they appreciate the community’s support. “Whatever comes through the Cherry T Ball Drop or people making year-end donations, or New Year donations. It all makes a huge difference in helping us make our day to day services. And we’re really grateful for it. It’s hard to know. Maybe it will be more, maybe it will be less? I’ve been surprised by literally almost every single thing that has happened this year! But one thing I know is there is a lot of community support for the Northwest Food Coalition, the work that they’re doing and the work we do with the Coalition. And we’re very grateful for (it).”

With bars and restaurants closed for New Year’s Eve, at least for indoor seating, CherryT is hoping you’ll take that cash you are going to spend and use at least some of it to support charity. Paye says, “You’re not going out and spending that. By all means, make that amazing dinner at home. Get yourself a bottle of Ball Drop Bubbly and make those wonderful donations online to Food Rescue.”

Get your Ball Drop Bubbly from Mawby Vineyards in stores across the state. Those purchases support the Cherry Festival Foundation.

