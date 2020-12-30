Census Bureau to Miss December 31 Deadline
The Census Bureau will miss a year-end deadline for handing in numbers used for divvying up congressional seats.
The delay could undermine President Trump’s efforts to exclude people in the country illegally from the count if the figures are not turned in before President-elect Joe Biden takes office.
It will be the first time that the deadline is missed since it was implemented more than 40 years ago by congress.
There are no penalties associated with missing the deadline.