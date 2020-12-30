Brexit Trade Deal Now Goes to House of Lords

Ambassadors to the European Union have unanimously approved a Brexit trade deal that was struck with the United Kingdom last week.

It now paves the way for an orderly break with the union and complete the years-long Brexit journey.

With just a day to spare, lawmakers voted 521-73 to approve the agreement sealed between the U.K. government and the E.U. last week.

It will become British law once is passes through the unelected House of Lords later Wednesday and gets formal royal assent from Queen Elizabeth II.

The U.K. left the E.U. almost a year ago but remained within the bloc’s economic embrace during a transition period that ends at midnight Brussels time on Thursday.

The agreement prevents automatic tariffs, border checks, and other disruptions between the U.K. and the E.U.