Benzie County Gives Advice On Those Seeking Adult Guardianship for COVID-19 Vaccinations

Many frontline workers are receiving the COVID-19 vaccination, but now local county courts are looking out for the next vulnerable population— the elderly.

As more vulnerable adults start getting the vaccine, county probate courts are bracing for a rush of guardianship cases.

Courts like Benzie County Probate are helping those looking to take legal guardianship over an incapacitated family member to ensure they get the vaccination.

They say many of the county’s elderly population does have a power of attorney opt guardian, but as the vaccine becomes more accessible they expect to see a rise in this type of process.

Benzie County Probate Court Administrator, Kim Nowak says, “This is something that’s going to be life saving for them possibly. So if they can’t comprehend that we want to be able to be there and act immediately and accordingly.”

Both Benzie and Grand Traverse County Probate Courts say their paperwork to file for guardianship is easily accessible.

