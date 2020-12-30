Benzie Co. Steak, Seafood Restaurants Adapt to Takeout For New Year’s Eve Dinner

Seafood and steak restaurants in Benzie County are learning to adapting to take out.

“It’s been a huge challenge for us, we are a definitely not and never have been a takeout restaurant,” says Lisa MacHugh, owner of the Manitou Restaurant in Honor.

For more than 40 years, the Manitou has served fine dining menu options to its customers.

“We do an awful lot of whitefish, walleye, perch, trout, but we also sell a lot of steaks, we do a lot of seafood,” says MacHugh.

But amid the state health department’s coronavirus pause, the Manitou is limited.

MacHugh says it’s been hard to transition many of their menu items into a takeout box:

“We’ve found special containers and we try not to cook that until the people are actually here to get their food so that it’s as fresh and hot as possible.”

For New Years, the Manitou usually hosts a festive New Year’s Eve buffet. However, this year, they’re encouraging people to get their fish, seafood or steaks to go.

“It’ll be different, but hopefully this new year will just bring us all back to normal life,” says MacHugh.

Birch & Maple in Frankfort is also working around restrictions. They transformed their fine-dining menu to more take-out friendly foods, and this new year, they’re offering a five-course dinner to go.

“We’ve re-concept our menu to things that travel well, hold up well, but still have that birch and maple uniqueness to it,” says owner Nick Crawford.

A new model of fine dining, while learning to adapt to the takeout container.

“What we love about restaurants is that it’s a new challenge every day and this challenge is by far the… toughest we’ve encountered,” says Crawford.