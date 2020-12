The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly two car crash.

It happened just after 8 a.m. Wednesday morning on Greenville Road near River Run Trail south of Greenville.

Deputies say a man was driving and didn’t follow the curve of Greenville Road.

They say he crashed with a woman driving in the other direction.

The woman died at the scene.

Deputies say the road was covered in snow which may have been a factor in the crash.