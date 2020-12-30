Amazon Making Returns Easier This Holiday Season With Extended Returns Window, Drop-off Locations

After all the gift-giving over the last few weeks, it is safe to say we all have at least one thing in our return pile.

This year, Amazon has made some changes to make returns even easier.

For items shipped between October 1 and December 31, customers have until January 31 to make a return. The company says that gives customers more time to decide on whether to keep the gift or not.

“During a holiday season that might be more unpredictable than year’s past, our employees want to help customers have one less thing to think about by giving customers more time to return, and by providing a variety of free, convenient, and easy return options this year,” said Libby Johnson McKee, Director, Amazon WW Returns, ReCommerce and Sustainability.

The internet giant also offers free returns at tens of thousands of drop-off locations for customers, like Whole Foods Market, Kohl’s, and UPS.

