Wisconsin Medical Center Had to Throw Away 500 Spoiled Vaccine Doses

Nearly 500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had to be thrown away at a Wisconsin medical center last weekend due to human error.

Advocate Aurora Health says 50 Moderna vaccine vials containing a total of 500 doses were left out of the refrigerator at Aurora Medical Center.

The vaccines had to be thrown out because of the strict temperature requirements.

The medical center said it was able to vaccinate some staff members within the approved 12-hour post-refrigeration window.