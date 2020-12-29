Wexford Co. Man Arrested, Charged with Sex Crimes Involving Minor

A parent told state police about a relationship a 35-year-old Wexford County man had with their child.

Troopers say the parent contacted them back in October. Since then, they have been searching the victim and man’s phones, leading to the arrest of Christopher Woodbury.

State police say Woodbury, from Boon, is now charged with accosting a child for immoral purposes and fourth degree sex crimes involving someone 13 to 15-years-old.

He will be in court next month.