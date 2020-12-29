Recycle Your Christmas Tree Without Leaving Home

If your plans for the holiday weekend include taking down your Christmas tree, you should know a Traverse City nonprofit is offering to get rid of it for you in an environmentally-friendly way.

Norte wants you to consider recycling…by bicycling.

They’re calling it “Bike-Powered Christmas Tree recycling.” With a $25 donation, a volunteer will come to your house and haul your tree away by bicycle. In turn, the tree can be turned into mulch.

They say it’s one less trip in the car for you and your donation supports Norte.

Volunteer Matt Jones says, “It helps Norte’s Youth Program, the things we do in the community. And also it’s a nice eco-friendly way of getting your tree hauled away. Instead of having more cars on the road, we’re doing Norte’s mission of building a bike-inclusive community.”

The trees are hauled to a drop-off site at Hull Park by the Traverse Area District Library. That’s where all residents can recycle their trees.

Get the details on the neighborhoods where Norte can schedule a pickup and make a donation by clicking here.