Petoskey Man Sentenced in City’s 1st Murder in 14 Years

In this update, the man accused of killing his father in Emmet County will spend more than 20 years behind bars.

Joel Wheatley admitted to second-degree murder charges.

In May, police were called to a Petoskey home for a wellness check.

They say they found Joel sitting inside the home and his father, Jack, dead with his head beaten in.

According to court documents, Wheatley told police he had beaten his father with a baseball bat.

He was sentenced Tuesday to between 22 and a half and 35 years in prison.

Police say it was the first murder in Petoskey in 14 years.