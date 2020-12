There are 13 freighters that sail the Great Lakes that are at least 1,000 feet long.

The longest is 1,013 feet and 6 inches—about the size of three football fields or eight times higher than the Park Place Hotel in Traverse City.

In today’s Northern Michigan From Above, photojournalist Jim Lehocky shows us one long steady shot from above the 1004′ MV Edwin H. Gott in Sault Ste. Marie.