New Nashville Bodycam Footage Shows Erie Scene Before Bombing

The FBI is still trying to piece together the motive behind the Christmas morning explosion in Nashville.

Before the blast, Anthony Warner deeded a house to someone and gave someone else his car, telling them he had cancer.

The FBI is investigating warner’s medical records to see if that’s true.

Newly released police bodycam footage shows an eerie scene before the bombing as a warning message plays from the RV.

Investigators are combing through Warner’s credit card records, which appear to show purchases of security alarms and chemical precursors.

Rick Laude says he lived near Warner for a decade and he spoke with the suspect four days before the bombing.

Laude says Warner kept to himself and didn’t get close to any of his neighbors.

The FBI says Warner acted alone and there are no other threats.

Crews have restored most of the cell and Wi-Fi service that was knocked out on Christmas morning.