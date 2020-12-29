New Changes To Restrictions as COVID-19 Vaccines Slowly Administered

The state’s COVID-19 confirmed case numbers are a drastic improvement from the start of the month but are they good enough to loosen some restrictions?

Governor Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference this morning to update the state on the fight.

During the press conference, Governor Whitmer did not announce any changes on that front but touted the beginning of COVID-19 vaccines in Michigan. That brought up more questions about if the vaccines are getting out as fast as possible.

“Remember, it will take some time for this vaccine to be widely distributed to everyone,” said Whitmer.

Right away, leaders said the process would be slow but the assumption was that was because of a slow rollout of vaccines.

The latest numbers show 278,000 doses have been distributed statewide with only 71,000 shots given.

Frustrating for all but the state says this was the plan.

“I do know that quite frankly some of them intentionally wanted to start just a little bit slow just to make sure they knew the process,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive, “And how to move people through as quickly as possible.”

The rate should increase over time. Whitmer said the state has had to learn as it goes, due to a lack of plan coming from Washington DC.

“This certainly is an issue that stems from a lot of the lack of planning on the federal government part,” Whitmer said, “We’re trying to make up for here as we build out our apparatus.”

Whitmer also mentioned she signed the COVID-19 relief bill that made it through the legislature last week. She did line item veto $220 million that would go towards an unemployment trust fund that she says it’s just not important right now.