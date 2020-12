A Muskegon man was arrested for driving drunk in Manistee County.

Troopers arrested Shawn Bliss on Saturday afternoon.

They say he ran a stop sign at Springdale and M-115 in Copemish.

Troopers say Bliss failed a field sobriety test.

He was charged on Monday with operating while intoxicated third offense.

Bliss will be back in court next month.