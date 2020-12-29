Munson Provides COVID-19 Update for Grand Traverse Region

Munson Healthcare is also updating COVID-19 numbers throughout the region.

They were joined by several health departments across the Grand Traverse area to update the public on Tuesday.

The press conference explained the priorities for when you might get the vaccine are also changing, and in some ways are becoming more clear.

Dr. Christine Nefcy is the Munson Healthcare Chief Medical Officer. She says, “While our numbers do continue to increase, that rate of increase is significantly down from what it was in the past.”

The numbers are improving: the number of COVID-19 patients in the Munson Healthcare system is down. Munson says the improvement is substantial.

According to Dr. Nefcy, “Our cumulative cases over the last 14 days for our cases per 100,000 in down to 379. Which is a marked improvement from where we were last week.”

Current COVID-19 patients at Munson in Traverse City is under 50.

“We are at 46. While that number is significantly higher than the numbers we were seeing in the spring, it is much lower than what we’ve seen in the past 2 to 4 weeks. So again, a good improvement in our numbers.”

For a look at data from other Michigan hospitals, scroll to the bottom of this web page.

More than 2,700 frontline employees have been vaccinated at Munson Medical Center, plus hundreds more in Cadillac and Grayling.

Vaccinations are just starting for employees in Charlevoix and Manistee.

Dr. Nefcy says, “Some of our smaller hospitals are waiting for the Moderna vaccine, (which will) open up a little bit later.” She added, “We are really in a good place in the receipt of the vaccine…the Pfizer as well as Moderna vaccine. We are expecting more shipments of both, either today or later on this week.”

Munson says when including all healthcare workers (not just frontline staff), 3,693 team members have been vaccinated. That includes 3,464 who received the Pfizer vaccine and 229 who have received the Moderna vaccine. Dr. Nefcy also says 4,971 employees or “credentialed providers” have been vaccinated or scheduled for the vaccine. That represents almost half of all Munson employees so far.

Other healthcare workers not affiliated with the Munson hospital system should contact their local health departments.

Lisa Peacock is the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department Health Officer. She says, “As we are vaccinating the current groups, we are continuously planning for the next groups. So we are finishing up our EMS staff, our medical first responders, our public health staff.”

Dr Jennifer Morse is District Health Department #10 Medical Director. She says, “We have vaccinated some of our front line staff, those that would be vaccinating others. We have vaccinated some of the long-term care facility residents that have fallen through the cracks of the pharmacy plan.”

As has been reported, the vaccine rollout will take some time.

Mike Lahey is the Grand Traverse Health Co. Health Dept. Emergency Preparedness Director. He says, “This is going to take some time throughout the month of January. And our health departments are currently deploying additional information-gathering as well as some more advanced scheduling components… to insure we capture all (the people) that fall in this prioritization. It’s really going to take a village.”

Dr. Nefcy says after health care personnel and long-term care residents and employees, “Our next tier will be essential workers. That has been fairly broadly defined as people essential to basically our society running well, who can’t very well social distance. So those in our education sector, food and agriculture, utilities, police, firefighters, corrections officers. Those kinds of workers as well as adults that are 75 and older.”

Following CDC recommendations and MDHHS, Munson unveiled some revisions to the priority list for the vaccine rollout.

Phase 1C now includes some older teenagers (16 and up), adults with medical conditions, and a more specific breakdown of essential workers.

Dr. Nefcy says, “It has changed a little bit. It had been just people age 65 and older. And they did add people age 16 and older that have underlying medical conditions. So that is a slight addition or expansion of Tier 1C. It does also include other essential workers.”

That list now includes those workers in food service, housing construction, finance, information technology, communications, energy, law, media, public safety, and public health.

Northwest Michigan Health Services is also preparing a mobile unit to deliver the vaccine to more remote communities. Spokeswoman Gwen Williams says, “We’re getting it kitted out and fitted up so we can hit the road and be able to really meet the needs of those really vulnerable. Especially in the rural communities where it may be difficult for them to get to us for the vaccine.” Northwest Michigan Health Services serves west Michigan and Northwest lower Michigan and communities between Shelby and Traverse City.

