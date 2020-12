MSP Trooper Recognized as Kiwanis International Police Officer of the Year

A local state police trooper is now the Kiwanis International Police Officer of the Year.

Trooper Adam Whited was presented the award in Kalkaska County on Tuesday.

The award was is in recognition of exceptional courage, valor and determination demonstrated by Trooper Whited on October second 2019.

That’s when he rescued an unconscious person from a house fire.