Mackinac Straits Health Foundation Hosts First Online Auction, Includes Rare Straits Area Memorabilia

It is no secret 2020 has been a tough year for hospitals.

Right now, you can help the Mackinac Straits Health Foundation and snag some awesome prizes.

The Mackinac Straits Health Foundation is hosting their first online auction.

The auction includes a wide array of items and price points.

Featured items include Mackinac Island Travel Packages, Frankenmuth Get Away Package, Straits of Mackinac Aerial Tours, John Herbon Pottery, wooden Yooper design furniture, Apple AirPods with wireless charging case, paintings from Michigan artists, several hotel stays, rounds of golf, dinner certificates and various gift cards.

Some of the more unique items donated include a framed copy of the 1920 construction plans showing a floating tunnel and series of bridges to cross the Straits of Mackinac, a sealed collector’s edition of the Evening News from November 1, 1957 celebrating Opening Day of the Mackinac Bridge, and a private bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon Blanc from Napa Valley.

The auction ends December 30 at 6pm, so you’ll want to act fast!

