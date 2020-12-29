Local Nursing Homes Prepare for COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

The state has begun distributing the COVID-19 vaccine to skilled nursing home facilities in Michigan.

“There has been a lot of excitement, good conversation,” says Traci Moore, MSN, RN Clinical Manager at Samaritas in Cadillac.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) started rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine this week through the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-term Care Program. They partnered with CVS and Walgreens to help distribute the vaccine to care facilities.

“Our staff seems excited about it,” says Moore. “I think there’s definitely a sense of relief through the building, either way and hopefully this will be a step in the right direction to move us forward.”

About 91,000 people living in and working at long-term care facilities are eligible for this round of the program.

Samaritas in Cadillac will get their first shipment of the vaccine Monday.

“I am really looking forward to it next week,” says Moore. “The impact on me from a professional standpoint has been very difficult.”

MDHHS says it should take about three weeks to administer the first round of doses, but Moore says that doesn’t mean the facility will allow visitors, just yet.

“There’s a lot of licensing and accrediting bodies that help make decisions regarding the visitation and safety of the folks that are in that facility and so we as a facility can’t decide ourselves to open up visitation.”

For seniors not in nursing homes, the Wexford County Council on Aging says they’re constantly communicating with the health department.

Kathy Kimmel, executive director of the Wexford County COA, says, “It takes a little time to try and figure it all out. So, we’re just telling people it’s coming, we know it’s coming, it’s kind of a waiting game.”

But Kimmel says help is on the way:

“I think is going to relieve some stress for additional people in the community including the seniors.”